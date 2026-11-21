CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a petition filed by an Angul-based contractors’ association challenging Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd’s (MCL) decision to make uploading of contractors’ and workers’ details on its contract labour information portal (CLIP) mandatory for all.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy, in its November 18 judgment, refused to restrict the portal’s implementation to contracts awarded on or after November 1, as sought by the IB Field Suppliers and Contractor Association.

The association had challenged an MCL notification issued on September 3, 2026, making CLIP implementation mandatory from November 1. It argued that the requirement should apply only to new contracts and not existing agreements executed before the cut-off date.

The petitioner also stated that MCL’s failure to clear running bills for contracts was making it difficult for contractors to pay wages to their workers.

Rejecting the arguments, the high court said the portal was introduced as a measure to protect workers’ interests and ensure timely payment of wages. “The workers who were receiving their wages on daily basis should not wait for payment of their wages depending on the contract between the contractor and the management,” the bench observed.

It emphasised that wage payments to workers, particularly daily wagers, cannot be affected by disputes between contractors and the management. “The statutory provision in this regard is very clear that the wages of the poor workers particularly daily wagers should not be hampered or obstructed for any dispute between the Contractor and the management,” the court said.

Finding no convincing ground to interfere with MCL’s September 3 notification, the bench declined to entertain the writ petition and dismissed it.