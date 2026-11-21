BHUBANESWAR: As a weakened Akvan crossed the Odisha coast on Friday morning, the state heaved a sigh of relief, with no loss of life reported so far. The government had evacuated over 4.40 lakh people in anticipation of widespread damage, but the storm relented, bringing heavy rains, particularly in Ganjam district.
The severe cyclonic storm, the third to threaten India’s east coast in three weeks, weakened overnight before crossing the coast near Gopalpur as a cyclonic storm. It weakened rapidly into a depression by Friday evening.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) control room later in the day to review the situation.
Officials said no loss of life has been reported due to the cyclone, even as heavy rainfall triggered flooding in several areas. In the last 24 hours, Patrapur and Hinjili recorded the highest rainfall at 209 mm and 206.5 mm respectively. Berhampur, which received 200.6 mm of rain, witnessed waterlogging in several areas following the heavy downpour.
Flooding was reported from several other parts of Ganjam district, where rescue agencies continued evacuation operations. Rescue teams evacuated 30 people trapped in floodwaters in Kodala. Eight others stranded in the Dura Kalinga Vihar area of Berhampur were also moved to safety.
A landslide was reported on the road near Maa Taratarini Temple at Purushottampur in Ganjam district. Personnel of the local fire services cleared the debris and restored road connectivity, the SRC office said.
Briefing mediapersons, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Suresh Pujari said 4,40,461 people were evacuated to safer locations. Around 10,000 shelters had been kept ready, of which 3,653 were operational.
Over, 5,600 pregnant women evacuated, 2,316 babies delivered
He said the water levels in major rivers, including the Mahanadi, Devi, Kushabhadra, Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha, Bansadhara, Rushikulya and Jalaka, remained below the warning level. However, a close watch is being maintained on Balasore and Mayurbhanj since Jharkhand is expected to receive heavy rains. Pujrai said, the Water Resources department is in touch with its Jharkhand counterpart. Though the neighbouring state has assured not to release water since reservoirs have adequate space, the situation is being closely monitored.
No reports of major damage or any untoward incident had been received so far. Minor landslides and uprooted tree branches blocking roads were reported from some places. Fire services personnel, along with NDRF and ODRAF teams, promptly reached the affected locations, cleared obstructions and restored normal traffic, the minister said.
As part of the evacuation exercise, 5,674 pregnant women were shifted to safer places. Of them, 2,316 delivered babies safely, Pujari said.
Power supply was disrupted in parts of the state due to the storm, with restoration work underway on a war footing in several areas of northern Odisha, including Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.
Meanwhile, the depression over Odisha is likely to move nearly northwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours. With the system moving northwards, the administration shifted its focus to Mayurbhanj and Balasore, which are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.