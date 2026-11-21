BHUBANESWAR: As a weakened Akvan crossed the Odisha coast on Friday morning, the state heaved a sigh of relief, with no loss of life reported so far. The government had evacuated over 4.40 lakh people in anticipation of widespread damage, but the storm relented, bringing heavy rains, particularly in Ganjam district.

The severe cyclonic storm, the third to threaten India’s east coast in three weeks, weakened overnight before crossing the coast near Gopalpur as a cyclonic storm. It weakened rapidly into a depression by Friday evening.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) control room later in the day to review the situation.

Officials said no loss of life has been reported due to the cyclone, even as heavy rainfall triggered flooding in several areas. In the last 24 hours, Patrapur and Hinjili recorded the highest rainfall at 209 mm and 206.5 mm respectively. Berhampur, which received 200.6 mm of rain, witnessed waterlogging in several areas following the heavy downpour.

Flooding was reported from several other parts of Ganjam district, where rescue agencies continued evacuation operations. Rescue teams evacuated 30 people trapped in floodwaters in Kodala. Eight others stranded in the Dura Kalinga Vihar area of Berhampur were also moved to safety.

A landslide was reported on the road near Maa Taratarini Temple at Purushottampur in Ganjam district. Personnel of the local fire services cleared the debris and restored road connectivity, the SRC office said.

Briefing mediapersons, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Suresh Pujari said 4,40,461 people were evacuated to safer locations. Around 10,000 shelters had been kept ready, of which 3,653 were operational.