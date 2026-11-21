BHUBANESWAR: From a severe cyclonic storm to a system that brought only rain, Akvan’s dramatic loss of strength on Friday morning came as a surprise - and not just to the state government, which had mounted a massive rescue and relief operation in anticipation of the worst.

The tropical storm forced the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to revise its forecast. Early forecasts indicated that the system would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around Friday noon.

However, the IMD downgraded the system by a notch to a severe cyclonic storm and shifted its projected track northwards towards the Narsapur-Puri axis and eventually close to Gopalpur.

Eventually, the system weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm overnight before crossing the Odisha coast on Friday morning. So, why did Akvan lose strength over the Bay of Bengal and make landfall as a cyclonic storm, a notch below the intensity projected by the IMD earlier? IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Akvan’s interaction with land in Andhra Pradesh after reaching the north-western Bay of Bengal caused friction. The storm encountered cold and dry air from north-west India, while the vertical wind shear conditions did not support its intensification, he explained. Sandeep Pattnaik, associate professor at the School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, echoed similar views.