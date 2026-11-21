BHUBANESWAR: From a severe cyclonic storm to a system that brought only rain, Akvan’s dramatic loss of strength on Friday morning came as a surprise - and not just to the state government, which had mounted a massive rescue and relief operation in anticipation of the worst.
The tropical storm forced the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to revise its forecast. Early forecasts indicated that the system would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around Friday noon.
However, the IMD downgraded the system by a notch to a severe cyclonic storm and shifted its projected track northwards towards the Narsapur-Puri axis and eventually close to Gopalpur.
Eventually, the system weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm overnight before crossing the Odisha coast on Friday morning. So, why did Akvan lose strength over the Bay of Bengal and make landfall as a cyclonic storm, a notch below the intensity projected by the IMD earlier? IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Akvan’s interaction with land in Andhra Pradesh after reaching the north-western Bay of Bengal caused friction. The storm encountered cold and dry air from north-west India, while the vertical wind shear conditions did not support its intensification, he explained. Sandeep Pattnaik, associate professor at the School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, echoed similar views.
From November 13 to 17, conditions for the system to gain strength were moderately favourable over the south Bay of Bengal, he said. “However, it spent a major part of its lifespan getting trapped between two high-pressure ridges to its east and west. Due to counteracting forces on both sides, the net force on the cyclone was neutralised, leaving it with little steering flow,” Pattnaik said. Besides, Akvan lost steam because of high wind shear over the north-western and west-central Bay of Bengal, adjacent to the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts. There was also a considerable amount of cold and dry air blowing from the north-west towards the storm’s core, suppressing its eyewall convection, he added.
The two previous systems also had an impact. Arnab and Murasu, too, had intensified over the same west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, leaving the sea cooler than the open ocean, he added.
IMD senior scientist Umasankar Das said the storm’s eye had not developed owing to strong vertical wind shear. This pattern pushes clouds away from the low-pressure surface centre, exposing the storm’s core. As the system’s centre was about 200-300 km offshore, its cloud bands interacted with the land first, he added. The storm then encountered cold and dry winds from the north-west, which further weakened its intensity.
Private weather forecaster Skymet offered a similar assessment, noting that Akvan was the third tropical storm to form in quick succession. As a result, it did not receive sufficient ocean heat energy. Compared with earlier sea surface temperatures of 29-30 degrees Celsius, the top layer of the ocean was about 2 degrees cooler, with readings near 28 degrees Celsius and dipping to 27 degrees in pockets closer to the coastline.
Skymet further observed that although Akvan had earlier developed a central dense overcast (thick clouds surrounding the eye of a tropical cyclone), a visible sign of intensification, this feature dissipated quickly and the cloud configuration became asymmetric.