BHUBANESWAR : In a moment of pride, four skill trainees from government ITIs and NSTI, Bhubaneswar were felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, on Saturday.

They are Abhijit Das of Government ITI, Cuttack, Supritee Mohapatra of Government ITI, Puri, along with Samida Begam and Sachin Kumar from the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Bhubaneswar. They were felicitated by the PM in recognition of their outstanding performance in the All India Trade Test (AITT) 2026.

Officials of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department said the four achievers were among the 52 outstanding trainees from across the country who have been recognised by the prime minister for their exceptional performance in the AITT, conducted by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Government of India.

Demonstrating exceptional skill and dedication, Abhijit Das emerged as the best trainee in Eastern India in the Welder trade under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), securing a perfect score of 600 out of 600.

Supritee Mohapatra achieved an impressive 1,194 out of 1,200 marks and was adjudged the best female trainee in the Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade, one of the highly competitive technical disciplines.

Similarly, in the Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) category, Samida Begam (Computer Software Applications) and Sachin Kumar (Electronics Mechanic), both from NSTI, Bhubaneswar, were recognised as the best trainees in Eastern India in their respective trades.