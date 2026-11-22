BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Saturday alleged that the state BJP government could attempt to delay the upcoming panchayat elections in Odisha in view of the party’s drubbing in the Rajasthan rural polls.

Addressing a press conference here, BJD vice-president and former minister Pratap Jena said the Rajasthan results reflected growing public resentment against the BJP, and predicted a similar outcome in Odisha.

“Panchayat elections are the foundation of democracy and should be held on time. The BJP government should announce the schedule of the panchayat elections in the state as soon as possible,” he said.

Jena claimed people were turning away from the BJP because it had secured votes through false promises.

“The election results in Rajasthan indicated the BJP’s declining grassroots support, with the party losing in several areas considered its strongholds, including constituencies represented by some of its senior leaders,” he alleged.