BERHAMPUR: Boudh police on Saturday arrested the prime accused in the murder of a businessman, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five.

The deceased was identified as Birupakhya Agrawal, whose disappearance was reported on November 12. Police suspect that a financial dispute arising out of business dealings led to the murder.

The prime accused, Swadhin Pradhan (45) of Bandhapathar village, was apprehended near Baghiapada on Friday night based on human intelligence inputs. Three other accused were arrested earlier and forwarded to court on November 18, while another was arrested on Friday for allegedly assisting the prime accused after the crime. The others are Padman Mahanandia (21), Pramod Kanhar (25), Abinash Swain (21) and Digant Pradhan (31), all residents of Boudh district.

Police said Birupakhya’s brother, Batakrushna Agrawal (34) of Sudasahi in Boudh, lodged a missing person complaint on November 12. During the investigation, police learnt that Birupakhya had travelled outside the district with Swadhin, whom he had known for several years. The two had reportedly been involved in business dealings for nearly three years, during which Swadhin had borrowed money from Birupakhya. Preliminary investigation indicates that Swadhin allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Birupakhya and discussed it with his associates.

On November 12, Swadhin allegedly called Birupakhya on the pretext of repaying the borrowed money and took him towards the Kadaligada area on his bike. The other accused were allegedly waiting in a nearby forest. Police said that the accused attacked Birupakhya with wooden objects and strangled him with a rope. Swadhin reportedly disfigured the victim’s face in an attempt to conceal his identity.