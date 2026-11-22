BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday ordered a probe into the foreign visits undertaken by former chief minister and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, retired IAS officer VK Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant during 2022-23 and 2023-24, amid allegations of irregularities and lack of transparency in expenditure details.

The principal secretary of the General Administration department has been entrusted with the inquiry to ascertain the facts surrounding the overseas tours.

The CMO said the probe was ordered following complaints by social activists who, citing information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) applications, questioned the expenditure incurred on visits to countries including Japan, Italy and the UAE.

They alleged that details of the expenses were incomplete and inconsistent, raising questions over the transparency of official records.

Naveen visited Italy for a week in June 2022, during which he addressed the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters on Odisha’s food security and disaster management initiatives.

He also met the then Pope Francis and interacted with members of the Odia diaspora in Europe.

Following the Italy visit, the former chief minister travelled to Dubai around June 28-29, 2022, to promote investment opportunities in Odisha among countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The programme was jointly organised by the state government and FICCI.