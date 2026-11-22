CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against former ICICI Bank managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar, holding that the allegations over deductions from a customer’s bank account did not disclose any prima facie criminal offence.

The single judge bench of Justice V Narasingh set aside the January 9, 2013, cognisance order passed by the Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Bhubaneswar, in a 2011 complaint case against Kochhar under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

“Allowing the proceeding to continue would be an abuse of process of law,” Justice Narasingh observed, adding that the magistrate’s cognisance order was an outcome of non-application of mind. Kochhar, who headed ICICI Bank as managing director and CEO from 2009 to 2018, had challenged the magistrate’s decision through a criminal revision petition filed on September 23, 2013.

The case related to deductions made from the complainant’s account at ICICI Bank Bhubaneswar branch for failure to maintain the prescribed quarterly average balance. The complainant alleged that the deductions were the result of illegal actions by bank officials. Appearing for Kochhar, senior advocate Asok Mohanty argued that the cognisance order amounted to an abuse of the process of law and that none of the essential ingredients of the alleged IPC offences was established. Mohanty also submitted that ICICI Bank was a company and Kochhar could not be held criminally liable in her capacity as its managing director when the company itself had not been arrayed as an accused.