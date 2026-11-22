CUTTACK: In a significant action, the Orissa High Court has sentenced the superintendent of Leprosy Home & Hospital, Cuttack, to one-day imprisonment in a civil prison for willfully disobeying its interim order for allowing three petitioners to continue supplying dietary articles to the hospital’s inmates.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the superintendent, to be paid from his own pocket.
Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra, while disposing of a contempt petition filed by Debasis Lenka and two others on Friday, held that the superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Jena had consciously and deliberately violated the court’s April 16, 2024, interim direction by allowing another self-help group (SHG) Swarupa Mahasangha to take over the supply from April 17, 2024.
The petitioners had been supplying dietary articles to the hospital since 2020-21. However, following complaints by inmates about irregular and poor quality supplies, the authorities decided to replace them with a SHG under the state government’s guidelines.
The court clarified that even if the superintendent considered the administrative decision or prior selection of the SHG to be inconsistent with its interim order, he was required to seek clarification or modification from the court rather than act unilaterally against the subsisting direction.
“Respect should always be shown to the court,” Justice Mishra observed, adding that anyone aggrieved by a judicial order or finding its implementation impracticable must immediately approach the court for modification, clarification or vacation of the order, or challenge it before the appropriate forum.
Rejecting the superintendent’s unconditional apology, the court pointed out that he initially denied knowledge of the interim order and justified his conduct in his August 2025 affidavit.
He offered an unconditional apology only in a subsequent affidavit filed in May 2026.
The judge observed that an apology must be offered at the earliest opportunity and in good faith.
If tendered when the contemnor realises that punishment is imminent, it ceases to be an apology and becomes “an act of cringing coward”.
The court also took note of his repeated failure to file responses within the stipulated time and his non-appearance despite directions, eventually requiring his production before the court through police.
Holding that his conduct undermined the efficacy of judicial orders and the rule of law, the court said a mere fine would not meet the ends of justice.
It ordered one day’s civil imprisonment and directed him to deposit Rs 20,000 with the Orissa High Court Advocates’ Welfare Fund within four weeks.