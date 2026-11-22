CUTTACK: In a significant action, the Orissa High Court has sentenced the superintendent of Leprosy Home & Hospital, Cuttack, to one-day imprisonment in a civil prison for willfully disobeying its interim order for allowing three petitioners to continue supplying dietary articles to the hospital’s inmates.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the superintendent, to be paid from his own pocket.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra, while disposing of a contempt petition filed by Debasis Lenka and two others on Friday, held that the superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Jena had consciously and deliberately violated the court’s April 16, 2024, interim direction by allowing another self-help group (SHG) Swarupa Mahasangha to take over the supply from April 17, 2024.

The petitioners had been supplying dietary articles to the hospital since 2020-21. However, following complaints by inmates about irregular and poor quality supplies, the authorities decided to replace them with a SHG under the state government’s guidelines.

The court clarified that even if the superintendent considered the administrative decision or prior selection of the SHG to be inconsistent with its interim order, he was required to seek clarification or modification from the court rather than act unilaterally against the subsisting direction.