BHUBANESWAR: With back-to-back cyclonic storms over the Bay of Bengal triggering successive floods in southern Odisha, particularly Ganjam district, and causing extensive damage to crops and property, the state government has decided to draw up a long-term strategy to tackle such recurring disasters.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday told mediapersons here that the government would prepare a comprehensive roadmap for flood management with focus on disaster-resilience infrastructure development and prevention measures across eight river basins. Detailed project reports (DPRs) for the interventions will be prepared with the expert assistance of IIT-Roorkee, he said.

The state has 11 major river basins spread over a geographical area of 1,51,976 sq km. These river systems are vital to the state’s water resources, agriculture, irrigation and livelihoods. “However, comprehensive flood control measures are currently in place only in the Mahanadi and Brahmani basins, leaving several others vulnerable to recurring floods. The government will focus on strengthening the remaining eight river basins through a comprehensive infrastructure development programme,” he said.

The state cabinet had in April this year approved a `2,781 crore comprehensive flood management scheme to be implemented over five years with government funding. The scheme involves a combination of structural interventions, including building dams, barrages, strengthening of embankments and non-structural measures such as improved flood forecasting, preparedness and disaster response.