BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Saturday busted an inter-state arms trafficking racket, and arrested two Bihar natives besides seizing six guns from them.

The accused are Akash Kumar Singh (44) and Rajesh Sharma (45), both natives of Bihar’s Munger district. Police had received information that the duo had boarded a train from Kiul junction in Bihar on Friday and they were supposed to deliver the arms to some anti-socials here on the day.

After the two arrived in the city, STF officers seized four single shot guns, two 7 mm pistols and eight rounds of live ammunition from them.

While the single shot guns are sold for Rs 15,000, 7 mm pistols are traded for about Rs 50,000. STF officers said they were keeping a track of arms dealers based out of Bihar ever since they had arrested a Munger native with five pistols in December last year.

Briefing mediapersons, STF IG Himanshu Lal said intelligence-based operations will continue against anti-socials supplying arms from Bihar.

Stringent action will be initiated against arms dealers and they will be booked under organised crime provisions, he added.