CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Odisha government to take appropriate action within eight weeks on a complaint over severe shortage of anaesthesiologists in state-run hospitals, which is depriving patients, particularly in rural and tribal areas, of timely surgical treatment.

The Commission on Friday forwarded a complaint filed by Jeypore-based human rights activist and advocate Anup Kumar Patro to the commissioner-cum-secretary of the state Health and Family Welfare department for necessary action.

The complaint, dated February 17, was placed before the commission on November 20. After examining it, the NHRC directed the department to take appropriate action within eight weeks and inform the complainant about the action taken.

Patro alleged a systemic failure in Odisha’s healthcare infrastructure due to an acute shortage of specialist doctors, particularly anaesthesiologists. Citing available data, he claimed that 47 per cent to 60 per cent of sanctioned anaesthesiologist posts were lying vacant in the state.