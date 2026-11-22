CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Odisha government to take appropriate action within eight weeks on a complaint over severe shortage of anaesthesiologists in state-run hospitals, which is depriving patients, particularly in rural and tribal areas, of timely surgical treatment.
The Commission on Friday forwarded a complaint filed by Jeypore-based human rights activist and advocate Anup Kumar Patro to the commissioner-cum-secretary of the state Health and Family Welfare department for necessary action.
The complaint, dated February 17, was placed before the commission on November 20. After examining it, the NHRC directed the department to take appropriate action within eight weeks and inform the complainant about the action taken.
Patro alleged a systemic failure in Odisha’s healthcare infrastructure due to an acute shortage of specialist doctors, particularly anaesthesiologists. Citing available data, he claimed that 47 per cent to 60 per cent of sanctioned anaesthesiologist posts were lying vacant in the state.
He pointed out that the absence of anaesthesiologists makes it impossible for surgeons to undertake several essential and life-saving operations, forcing patients to wait for months or travel long distances to medical colleges for treatment.
The complaint identified nine districts of Nuapada, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Balangir, Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada and Sonepur as particularly affected by the shortage. Patients in remote areas face serious difficulties in accessing emergency surgical services, he stated.
Patro said several community health centres (CHCs) were also unable to conduct caesarean deliveries due to the lack of anaesthesia specialists.
The activist also alleged that despite repeated representations by the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) and judicial observations on the issue, recruitment through the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had failed to address the shortage.
He urged the NHRC to seek a detailed districtwise report on vacancies and recruitment measures, recommend an emergency recruitment drive or engagement of private specialists on a per-case basis and ensure that no emergency surgery or caesarean section is denied solely due to the absence of an anaesthesiologist.