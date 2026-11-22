BERHAMPUR: The long-standing Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border dispute took a fresh turn on Saturday, with tension prevailing in Gangabada panchayat under Rayagada block of Gajapati district after several Odisha residents filed nominations to contest the neighbouring state’s panchayat elections.

The situation saw the intervention of police and administrative officials from both states, amid apprehensions of a confrontation.

The controversy erupted after six residents of Gangabada panchayat reportedly filed nominations for ward member posts in Sabakota and Budharasingh panchayats under Manjusa mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

The participation of residents of an Odisha gram panchayat in the neighbouring state’s electoral process caused a furore in Gajapati, particularly over their electoral identity and the alleged role of Andhra Pradesh authorities in encouraging them.

The candidates named were Gurunath Sabar of Manikapatana, Jitu Sabar of Sankuda, Laxmi Sabar and Suku Sabar of Madhiakhola, and Shankar Sabar of Gurukhudi village. Another person, Bipra Sabar, was also later named among those determined to contest the elections.

Gangabada sarpanch Haribandhu Karji brought the matter to the notice of the Gajapati collector. Acting on the collector’s instructions, the Rayagada BDO, tehsildar, IIC of Garabandha police station, and other officials held discussions with the candidates, urging them not to participate in the elections.

Meanwhile, some residents of Manikapatana submitted a written complaint to the Andhra Pradesh police and administration, seeking protection.

They alleged that Odisha Police and administrative officials were pressuring them to withdraw their nominations and refrain from contesting the elections. Acting on the complaint, police and administrative officials from Andhra Pradesh reached Gangabada to provide security to the residents.

However, they reportedly returned after finding Odisha Police and excise department personnel already present in the area.