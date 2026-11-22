BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to take up rejuvenation and restoration of five natural water channels, including the Prachi river, at an investment of around Rs 194 crore to check urban flooding and waterlogging in Khurda, Barang and periphery of the capital city.

As per the Water Resources department, the rejuvenation of Prachi river in Khurda, Cuttack and Puri will be taken up at an investment of around Rs 164.68 crore.

The river has been facing long-term ecological stress owing to large-scale development activities in the region. Sources said the additional chief engineer for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack drainage circles along with drainage division officials of Puri and Cuttack had conducted field inspections along the river two weeks back to assess site conditions and plan rejuvenation works as part of a broader state river-cleaning and flood-mitigation efforts.

Apart from this project, the Water Resources department has also decided to take up improvement of Budhi nullah and its link drain in Bhubaneswar North, and the slope protection work of the natural drain near Rajdhani Engineering College at an investment of Rs 5.11 crore and Rs 18.13 crore respectively.

The government will also take up renovation of Rangia nullah and improvement of Chatara nullah in Jatni and Khurda regions at an investment of Rs 4.78 crore and Rs 1.44 crore, respectively.