BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday approved the establishment of the Odisha Cyber Command Centre (O3C), with an estimated outlay of Rs 249.39 crore, to step up its fight against the alarming rise in cybercrime.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the scheme and the outlay for the four-year period from 2026-27 to 2029-30.
The O3C will comprise four components - Cyber Crime Headquarters (CCHQ), State Cyber Crime Police Station, Cyber Resource Centre (CRC) and AI Predictive Policing and Data Analytics Centre (AIPPDAC).
With the cybercrime landscape evolving rapidly, the AI predictive policing and data analytics wing is expected to be a key feature of the initiative. The AIPPDAC will monitor crime patterns, hotspots and interconnected networks to provide decision support.
As per the notification issued by the Home department, the CCHQ will oversee policy, coordination, the 1930 helpline, social media monitoring and incident response.
The State Cyber Crime police station, which will have jurisdiction over the entire state, will deal with major financial frauds, organised syndicates and darknet-related offences.
Similarly, the CRC will provide services relating to digital and mobile forensics, malware and blockchain analysis, dark web investigations and police training.
The Home department said there had been a rapid increase in cybercrime, online financial frauds and offences against women and children, with fraudsters adopting increasingly innovative and sophisticated modus operandi to target victims.
The decision comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in cyber offences across the state. According to official data, Odisha registered 13,668 cybercrime cases between 2020 and 2025, with around 58 per cent involving financial fraud.
The department data also show that calls to the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline surged from 17,776 in 2021 to a whopping 8.56 lakh in 2025. Victims of cybercrime are losing more than `400 crore annually to online fraud in the state.
While existing units, including the CID-CB Cyber Crime Police Station in Cuttack and district Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police stations, handle such cases, the growing technical complexity of cyber offences calls for a centralised command structure, advanced analytics and specialised forensic support.
The O3C will have 100 departmental posts and 124 outsourced personnel, including 64 technical experts and 60 call centre agents for the 1930 helpline. Funded through the state budget, the initiative aims to ensure faster registration of complaints, quicker blocking and recovery of defrauded money, priority handling of online abuse involving women and children, and free reporting through the 1930 helpline, the national cybercrime portal, help desks and police stations.
The O3C will operate across the state under the operational control of the Director General of Police (DGP), who will review its functioning every month. A comprehensive evaluation of the initiative is scheduled after the 2029-30 financial year.