BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday approved the establishment of the Odisha Cyber Command Centre (O3C), with an estimated outlay of Rs 249.39 crore, to step up its fight against the alarming rise in cybercrime.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the scheme and the outlay for the four-year period from 2026-27 to 2029-30.

The O3C will comprise four components - Cyber Crime Headquarters (CCHQ), State Cyber Crime Police Station, Cyber Resource Centre (CRC) and AI Predictive Policing and Data Analytics Centre (AIPPDAC).

With the cybercrime landscape evolving rapidly, the AI predictive policing and data analytics wing is expected to be a key feature of the initiative. The AIPPDAC will monitor crime patterns, hotspots and interconnected networks to provide decision support.

As per the notification issued by the Home department, the CCHQ will oversee policy, coordination, the 1930 helpline, social media monitoring and incident response.

The State Cyber Crime police station, which will have jurisdiction over the entire state, will deal with major financial frauds, organised syndicates and darknet-related offences.

Similarly, the CRC will provide services relating to digital and mobile forensics, malware and blockchain analysis, dark web investigations and police training.

The Home department said there had been a rapid increase in cybercrime, online financial frauds and offences against women and children, with fraudsters adopting increasingly innovative and sophisticated modus operandi to target victims.