SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, with the latter accused of killing her 11-month-old son by drowning him in a well, and the man charged with sexually exploiting her when she was a minor on the false promise of marriage and abandoning her and their child.

The accused is Lokeshwar Pradhan of Bishalkhinda village under Sason police limits and the woman is of Harijanpada under Jujumura police limits. They were reportedly in a relationship since 2024.

The woman reportedly threw the baby into a well near her house at Harijanpada under Jujumura police limits during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The child reportedly died due to drowning.

Police said in the early hours of Thursday, the woman approached Jujumura police station and lodged a complaint claiming that someone took her child away while she was asleep. She reportedly made the false complaint to mislead investigators and conceal her involvement in the incident.

During investigation, police reportedly found inconsistencies in her statements and traced the infant’s body to a well. Fire services personnel retrieved the body. The postmortem report confirmed the child had died due to drowning, police said, following which the woman was detained on Thursday.