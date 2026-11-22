SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, with the latter accused of killing her 11-month-old son by drowning him in a well, and the man charged with sexually exploiting her when she was a minor on the false promise of marriage and abandoning her and their child.
The accused is Lokeshwar Pradhan of Bishalkhinda village under Sason police limits and the woman is of Harijanpada under Jujumura police limits. They were reportedly in a relationship since 2024.
The woman reportedly threw the baby into a well near her house at Harijanpada under Jujumura police limits during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The child reportedly died due to drowning.
Police said in the early hours of Thursday, the woman approached Jujumura police station and lodged a complaint claiming that someone took her child away while she was asleep. She reportedly made the false complaint to mislead investigators and conceal her involvement in the incident.
During investigation, police reportedly found inconsistencies in her statements and traced the infant’s body to a well. Fire services personnel retrieved the body. The postmortem report confirmed the child had died due to drowning, police said, following which the woman was detained on Thursday.
The woman stated that Lokeshwar repeatedly sexually exploited her at different places on the false promise of marriage when she entered into a relationship with him in 2024. She became pregnant and gave birth to a boy in January 2026. Since then, she had been staying at her maternal uncle’s house, while the accused was working at Kuchinda. She alleged that he failed to honour his promises of taking responsibility for her and their child. Police registered a separate case and apprehended Lokeshwar on Friday.
Briefing the media on Saturday, additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said the case involved allegations of sexual exploitation of a minor on the false promise of marriage, followed by the abandonment of the victim and their child. Mishra said the incident had occurred against the backdrop of prolonged social stigma, lack of family support, financial hardship and neglect, which had allegedly caused the woman considerable psychological distress. Both the accused were forwarded to court, he added.