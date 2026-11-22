SAMBALPUR: The state government has given administrative approval for a synthetic turf hockey training centre at Sambalpur University at an estimated cost of Rs 24.11 crore, giving a boost to a pending project.

The Sports and Youth Services department issued the approval on November 19. The order specifies an estimated expenditure not exceeding Rs 24,11,71,412.

The project traces its origin to the previous government’s announcement of a series of sports infrastructure projects worth over `120 crore in Sambalpur. In 2024, during the inauguration of the indoor stadium in Burla, then chief minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation for the Sambalpur Football Academy and Sambalpur University Sports Complex, which included a hockey stadium.

The proposed university sports complex was envisioned as a comprehensive sports facility with an FIH Category-1 certified synthetic hockey turf, an FIH-recommended sports lighting system and a spectator gallery with a seating capacity of around 3,000, including facilities for differently-abled spectators. The hockey facility was also proposed to have players’ amenities and a gymnasium.

Delay in taking the project forward had come under scrutiny during the university’s 35th convocation ceremony in September last year, when Sambalpur MLA Jaynarayan Mishra questioned the government over the fate of the promised mini hockey stadium. Higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj had then referred to the government’s efforts to strengthen the university’s infrastructure.

The proposed hockey facility is expected to strengthen sports infrastructure at the university and provide better training facilities to players from the region, where hockey has a strong presence.