JEYPORE: Kotia police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly obstructing public roads, resisting police personnel and vandalising a police camp near Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on November 4.

The accused are Bisu Pangi (40) and Libri Hareka (40), of Fatuseneri village under Kotia police limits. Police said the incident occurred when a police team was patrolling the border villages on November 4 ahead of the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh.

During patrolling, the team found tree trunks placed across a public road near Madkar and Doliamba villages, disrupting vehicular movement between the two states. The obstruction was subsequently cleared with the help of a fire services team.

When the police personnel proceeded towards Fatuseneri, a group of locals reportedly opposed the police arrangements and forcibly dismantled the police camp by uprooting tents. They also damaged an Odisha government signboard and other installations, police said.

During the investigation, the involvement of Pangi and Hareka came to light and they were apprehended from their houses on Saturday.

Police further said the duo were allegedly involved in two other cases registered at Kotia police station on November 3, relating to obstruction of public roads and resistance to police personnel.

Sunabeda SDPO Sumita Jena said police were continuing their investigation into the incidents in the Kotia border area.