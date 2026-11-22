ANGUL: The Vigilance department has arrested Ajay Kumar Naik, senior assistant of the establishment section of divisional forest office, Satkosia Wildlife Division, on the charge of embezzlement of more than `1.23 crore while he was in charge of the billing section between 2019 and 2025.

Since the Vigilance took over the case last month, Naik was absconding following the revelations of financial misappropriation. An Odisha Vigilance team nabbed him on Friday night in Angul town.

Naik allegedly siphoned off government funds during his posting in the establishment section in a role responsible for processing salaries, unutilised leave salaries and arrears, among other requirements, of employees. He is suspected to have misappropriated `1,23,52,547 between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2025.

According to an official statement, Naik manipulated disbursement online records by processing fraudulent claims for unutilised leave salaries and arrears in the names of retired and deceased employees of the above office in HRMS (human resource management system) portal. Instead of routing funds to the rightful beneficiaries, he transferred the misappropriated amount to his bank account as well as the bank account of two accomplices, executing the transfers via NEFT.

Naik was produced in Vigilance court on Saturday and was sent to custody after his bail plea was rejected.

Vigilance SP KB Acharya said the other accused are on the run and will be nabbed soon. If necessary, Naik will be brought on remand, he added, stating that the amount embezzled could be higher.

The fraud came to light in October after treasury officials noticed the embezzlement. DFO Gadadhar Patra asked the regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) of Angul to conduct an enquiry. Following the enquiry findings, Naik was placed under suspension.