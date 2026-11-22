BERHAMPUR: Principal secretary of the Water Resources department Subha Sarma undertook a field visit to Ganjam district on Saturday to review the impact of recent cyclones and assess the progress of restoration works.

Sarma began her inspection at the Ghatakeswar multipurpose project, where she reviewed the reservoir’s live storage, inflow and outflow positions. She inspected the head regulator, spillway and associated mechanical components and examined records relating to reservoir levels and gate operations.

The secretary directed officials to ensure efficient reservoir management and instructed the Mechanical Wing at Berhampur to ensure proper maintenance of all mechanical components. She subsequently visited the Bogi river, where she interacted with the Chikiti MLA, representatives of panchayati raj institutions and local stakeholders to discuss the restoration of the river and the damaged canal network under the Baghalati irrigation project.

Emphasising the urgency of restoring irrigation facilities, Sarma directed officials concerned to initiate the necessary repair and restoration works without delay. The principal secretary also visited agricultural fields where standing paddy crops had suffered extensive damage. She stressed that the ongoing canal repair works should be utilised as an opportunity to strengthen the command area development (CADA) system with the active involvement of pani panchayats.