BERHAMPUR: A woman sub-inspector was found hanging inside her official quarters on Purushottampur police station premises in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Prabhasini Sahu (27). “The preliminary circumstances suggest she may have died by suicide, but the facts will emerge after completion of investigation,” said Ganjam SP Harisha B.C.

She had joined the police department on January 24 this year and, after completing her training, received her first posting at Purushottampur police station on September 26. A native of Mahantapur village under Mangalpur police station in Jajpur district, she was married in Puri. Her husband works in the Railways as a senior loco pilot.

Police said Prabhasini returned to her quarters after duty at the police station around 1 am on Saturday. A milk vendor who reached her quarters around 9.30 am for delivery noticed her hanging body and alerted the police.

Before joining the police force, Prabhasini had reportedly worked as a teacher. Her colleagues described her as soft-spoken, patient and intelligent, saying she maintained cordial relations with officers and staff at the police station. Asked if work pressure or duties related to the recent cyclone and flood situation could have contributed to the incident, the SP said she had not been assigned any unusual workload. He also said Prabhasini had never brought any personal or professional difficulties to his notice.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on health department helpline 104.)