BHUBANESWAR: Even as south Odisha districts are becoming increasingly prone to cyclones and coastal disasters, a state-of-the-art ocean observatory for strengthening the state’s storm forecasting and disaster preparedness remains stuck on paper, held back by official apathy.

The proposed coastal ocean observatory at Laudigaon near Gopalpur in Ganjam, planned by IIT-Bhubaneswar over a decade ago is still hanging in fire due to the state government’s failure to provide financial and infrastructure support.

Envisaged as the Bay of Bengal Coastal Observatory (BOBCO), the project is yet to move beyond the preparatory stage despite allotment of 40 acre land at Laudigaon in 2019-20. While the institute has procured several scientific instruments with central government funding, construction of the observatory building and installation of equipment at the designated coastal site are yet to begin.

The undue delay has come to light in a response sent by IIT-Bhubaneswar to the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) on November 18. The OSDMA had sought the status of the project on a question by Digapahandi MLA Sidhant Mohapatra.

As per the institute, it received Rs 7.24 crore from the Ministry of Earth Sciences in 2015 for initiating the project and procuring scientific equipment. However, around Rs 3.20 crore was spent.

Instruments such as multi-parameter CTD (conductivity, temperature and depth), acoustic doppler current profiler (ADCP), automatic weather station, microwave rain radar and seismometer were procured from the central grant. They remain stored on the IIT campus at Jatni as a temporary arrangement with some requiring augmentation and recalibration before deployment.