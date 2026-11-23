BHUBANESWAR: Even as south Odisha districts are becoming increasingly prone to cyclones and coastal disasters, a state-of-the-art ocean observatory for strengthening the state’s storm forecasting and disaster preparedness remains stuck on paper, held back by official apathy.
The proposed coastal ocean observatory at Laudigaon near Gopalpur in Ganjam, planned by IIT-Bhubaneswar over a decade ago is still hanging in fire due to the state government’s failure to provide financial and infrastructure support.
Envisaged as the Bay of Bengal Coastal Observatory (BOBCO), the project is yet to move beyond the preparatory stage despite allotment of 40 acre land at Laudigaon in 2019-20. While the institute has procured several scientific instruments with central government funding, construction of the observatory building and installation of equipment at the designated coastal site are yet to begin.
The undue delay has come to light in a response sent by IIT-Bhubaneswar to the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) on November 18. The OSDMA had sought the status of the project on a question by Digapahandi MLA Sidhant Mohapatra.
As per the institute, it received Rs 7.24 crore from the Ministry of Earth Sciences in 2015 for initiating the project and procuring scientific equipment. However, around Rs 3.20 crore was spent.
Instruments such as multi-parameter CTD (conductivity, temperature and depth), acoustic doppler current profiler (ADCP), automatic weather station, microwave rain radar and seismometer were procured from the central grant. They remain stored on the IIT campus at Jatni as a temporary arrangement with some requiring augmentation and recalibration before deployment.
Although research, numerical modelling, satellite remote sensing studies and periodic coastal observations are being carried out by the institute, the permanent observatory is yet to take shape.
The institute has now estimated a requirement of Rs 18.26 crore to initiate coastal observatory operations, including deployment of manpower, installation and augmentation of instruments, vessel support and maintenance. Of the project cost, Rs 8.08 crore will be required for constructing the observatory building and associated infrastructure.
The institute had approached CM Mohan Charan Majhi in February 2025, seeking infrastructure support. In a letter to the CM, IIT director Shreepad Karmalkar had proposed initial investment of around Rs 11 crore, which includes Rs 5 crore for basic infrastructure and Rs 6 crore for observational equipment.
Seeking government support for early operationalisation of the facility, the institute said, “The scientific data, observation and modelling outputs generated will support the development of improved forecasting and early warning systems, disaster preparedness, planning and decision-making by OSDMA and other state agencies.”