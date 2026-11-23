KENDRAPARA: A fisherman caught a four-foot-long crocodile while fishing in the Kharasrota river near Panchanapada village under Aul block on Sunday morning.

The fisherman, Babuli Behera of Panchanapada village, had cast his fishing rod into the river when, around 9 am, he was surprised to find a crocodile caught on the hook while reeling in his line. The reptile sustained injuries to its mouth in the incident. Villagers subsequently handed over the crocodile to forest officials of Bhitarkanika National Park. Officials said the reptile might have strayed from one of the water bodies inside the park.

Veterinary doctors from Aul performed a minor surgery to remove the hook from the crocodile’s mouth. Following treatment, the reptile was released into the Patasala river inside Bhitarkanika National Park. Several villagers were seen posing beside the captured crocodile before forest officials transported it back to its natural habitat in Bhitarkanika.

Bhitarkanika assistant conservator of forests Gagan Bihari Mallick said, “The crocodile did not attack any human. We have advised villagers to exercise caution while using river and pond water. To prevent crocodile attacks, forest officials have erected around 140 wooden and bamboo barricades at river and pond ghats in Bhitarkanika and its adjoining areas.”