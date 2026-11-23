CUTTACK: The body of a bank manager was found hanging inside his rented house in Nischintakoili area on Sunday.

The deceased, Prabhash Ranjan Bal (34), worked as an assistant manager of Axis Bank, Nischintakoili branch and was unmarried. He was from Kolathia village under Mahanga police limits and stayed in the rented house alone. On the day, some of his relatives were trying to reach him over phone but when he did not respond, they arrived at his house and found it locked from the inside. On breaking the door open, Bal’s body was found hanging. It was recovered and sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem, said Salepur SDPO Biranchi Narayan Pati.

Meanwhile, his brother Rashmi Ranjan Bal lodged an FIR alleging Bal had been murdered and then hanged to make it appear as suicide. “Basing on the FIR, a murder case was registered in Nischintakoili police station. The postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death,” said the SDPO.