BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday approved the proposal for construction of a nine-storey Rajaswa Bhawan in Bhubaneswar at an estimated cost of Rs 347.86 crore to bring various administrative wings of the Revenue and Disaster Management department under one roof.

The building will have two basement floors, a ground floor and nine upper floors. The project has been in the pipeline for several years. In August 2022, the then Naveen Patnaik government had mooted a proposal to construct an iconic Rajaswa Bhawan at BJB Nagar on 1.8 acre of land. The proposal was subsequently reworked. A revised plan envisaging an eight-storey building at Kalpana Square, spread over around 4.9 acre, was finalised.

Majhi said that bringing all administrative establishments of the Revenue department to a single location will improve coordination and strengthen the management of revenue administration.