BHUBANESWAR: Restaurants, cafes and eateries serving high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) food in the capital city will now have to mention their calorie count on the menus.
The office of the Commissioner of Food Safety under the Health and Family Welfare department has started an enforcement drive to ensure compliance.
Sources said the exercise is part of an initiative to make consumers aware of their calorie intake and sensitise eateries about the norms on providing all information on their food to the customers.
As part of the drive, officials on Sunday conducted inspections at food outlets in several malls across the city. The inspection covered local outlets as well as franchises of multinational brands like Pizza Hut, Burger King, Wow Momo, Domino’s, Amritsari Express and Baskin Robbins, among others that largely cater to the young crowd. Such food outlets across key malls, including DN Regalia, Esplanade, Utkal Galleria, Symphony, Forum Mart and BMC Bhawani Mall were inspected.
Use of food colour, proper labelling, storage of raw materials and cooking oil in right conditions were also examined and food outlets asked to follow them strictly as per standard norms.
FSSAI designated food safety officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra said though no major violation of safety standards were found, some outlets not properly adhering to FSSAI standards were warned and issued notices, and the suspected samples collected for lab test.
“Some local outlets not mentioning calories of HFSS food items on their menus were also cautioned,” she said.
Officials said an enforcement drive is also expected to be launched in the coming days, asking food outlets in the city to display details of the cooking oil they use in their food, to help consumers know about it.
They said a total 42 food establishments were inspected during the drive on the day in which approximately 69 kg of stale, unhygienic food were destroyed and 15 suspected food samples taken for examination. Around 11 warning notices were also issued.