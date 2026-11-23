BHUBANESWAR: Restaurants, cafes and eateries serving high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) food in the capital city will now have to mention their calorie count on the menus.

The office of the Commissioner of Food Safety under the Health and Family Welfare department has started an enforcement drive to ensure compliance.

Sources said the exercise is part of an initiative to make consumers aware of their calorie intake and sensitise eateries about the norms on providing all information on their food to the customers.

As part of the drive, officials on Sunday conducted inspections at food outlets in several malls across the city. The inspection covered local outlets as well as franchises of multinational brands like Pizza Hut, Burger King, Wow Momo, Domino’s, Amritsari Express and Baskin Robbins, among others that largely cater to the young crowd. Such food outlets across key malls, including DN Regalia, Esplanade, Utkal Galleria, Symphony, Forum Mart and BMC Bhawani Mall were inspected.