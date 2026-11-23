BHUBANESWAR: The 12th edition of National Children’s Literary Festival (NCLF) was inaugurated at KiiT International School (KiiT IS) on Saturday, bringing together young literary enthusiasts and celebrated authors for a two-day celebration of books, literature and creative expression.

Inaugurating NCLF 2026, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi described literature as an important source of knowledge, happiness and personal enrichment, and urged children to develop the habit of reading books. “In a world filled with too many activities and too little time for thinking and reflection, books are my refuge,” she said.

Sharing her personal reading experience, Sarangi said she had made a resolution on January 5 this year to read 22 books and has already completed 17 by November. She also praised KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta for his extraordinary contributions to education and society over the past 35 years.

Samanta described the National Children’s Literary Festival as a unique initiative that encourages young minds to develop an interest in literature. “Such a literary festival involving young minds is hardly seen anywhere else in the country. It is a unique concept,” he said.

KiiT International School chairperson Mona Lisa Bal said the festival provides a special platform for children to interact with established authors, explore their creativity and develop a deeper appreciation of literature.

Renowned author Amish Tripathi and writer Saksham Garg also attended the inaugural programme and interacted with the students. The inaugural ceremony featured the introduction of the Kloudnine Squad and the release of the November edition of Kloudnine magazine.

A message from celebrated author Ruskin Bond, the brand ambassador of the festival, was also a part of the programme, along with the launch of the NCLF trailer.

Director and principal of KiiT International School Sanjay Kumar Suar was also present.