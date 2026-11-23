BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Saturday cancelled an electricity arrear bill of Rs 57,487 imposed on a domestic consumer without prior notice or an opportunity of hearing and directed TPSODL to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental harassment and deficiency in service, besides Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

The case relates to Kabiraj Churchi of Chhatrapur, whose late father, Nityananda Churchi, held a domestic electricity connection. The family had been regularly paying its electricity bills. However, a bill issued on July 7, 2022, suddenly reflected arrears of Rs 57,487.

TPSODL claimed the electricity meter had remained defective from February 2019 to January 2021. It imposed an additional charge of Rs 54,545.96 under the head ‘Sundry Adjustment’, calculated on the basis of average electricity consumption recorded after the installation of a new meter.

Alleging that the additional charge had been imposed arbitrarily and without prior notice, Kabiraj approached the Ganjam district consumer commission on March 19, 2024. He was also threatened with disconnection of power supply over the disputed arrears. During the pendency of the case, he deposited Rs 13,650 on March 20, under protest to avoid disconnection.