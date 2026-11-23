BHUBANESWAR: The state government will launch a household travel survey from Monday to prepare a Comprehensive Regional Mobility Plan (CRMP) for the ambitious Bhubaneswar-Kataka-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BKPPER) plan, which aims to merge four major urban centres of Odisha into a single economic powerhouse by 2047.

Housing and Urban Development department officials said the survey will assess everyday travel needs, commuting patterns and mobility challenges of people across the region. The findings will serve as an important foundation for developing an integrated, efficient, affordable and citizen-centric regional transport network to ensure seamless connectivity between key urban centres and emerging economic hubs.

H&UD minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the survey will capture information on people’s preferred modes of transport, journey duration, commuting expenditure, travel frequency, connectivity gaps and difficulties encountered during daily journeys. It will also provide an opportunity for citizens to share their views and suggestions on improving public transport services, road connectivity and other essential transport infrastructure.

“Through our initiative #OdishaOnTheMove, we are working towards a transport system that is integrated, accessible, affordable and responsive to the needs of our citizens. The survey will help us understand people’s actual travel experiences and expectations,” he said, urging the households across the region to share their inputs.

Additional chief secretary Usha Padhee said the data gathered through this exercise will provide valuable insights for evidence-based planning, better integration of different modes of transport and prioritisation of future investments. The exercise will be conducted through authorised enumerators visiting households as well as a digital survey facility, enabling citizens to participate conveniently by scanning the official QR code shared by the department.