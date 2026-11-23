BHUBANESWAR: The state government is likely to place three Bills in the Assembly on Monday even as steps are being taken to persuade the Opposition BJD and Congress to stop disruptions and participate in the proceedings.

Sources said two Bills, the Odisha Repealing Bill 2026 and the Odisha Development Authorities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, pending since the last session, are likely to be placed and passed. The Industrial Service Validation of Appointment of Assistant Managers and Assistant Directors (Amendment) Bill, 2026 will also be introduced in the House.

However, all depends on the BJD and Congress members who have stalled the proceedings during the last three days over the issues of mishandling of Ganjam floods and Kotia border dispute.

CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam alleged that the state government was not allowing discussion on Kotia issue despite Congress submitting a motion in this regard. He said that in the current situation, there is no other option before the Opposition members but to protest inside the House. “If government has nothing to hide, it should allow discussion by suspending all other business,” he added.