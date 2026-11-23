BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has approved a 20-year extension of GRIDCO’s bulk supply and electricity trading licence, paving the way for the state-owned power utility to continue its business until March 31, 2047, amid objections from power sector stakeholders over the absence of a long-term vision document.

GRIDCO had moved the commission on October 1 seeking renewal of the Odisha Transmission and Bulk Supply Licence, 1997, which is going to expire on March 31, 2027. The licence was granted to GRIDCO by OERC with effect from April 1, 1997 under the Odisha Electricity Reforms Act, 1995. The extension of the license was required for filing its annual revenue requirement and bulk supply applications before the OERC by November 30.

The respondents including the Tata Power-led distribution companies objected to the commission extending the license of GRIDCO alleging the bulk supplier of power has been violating the licence conditions. The power distribution utilities had been objecting to sale of power by GRIDCO to national aluminium major NALCO and Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA).