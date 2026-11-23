BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has approved a 20-year extension of GRIDCO’s bulk supply and electricity trading licence, paving the way for the state-owned power utility to continue its business until March 31, 2047, amid objections from power sector stakeholders over the absence of a long-term vision document.
GRIDCO had moved the commission on October 1 seeking renewal of the Odisha Transmission and Bulk Supply Licence, 1997, which is going to expire on March 31, 2027. The licence was granted to GRIDCO by OERC with effect from April 1, 1997 under the Odisha Electricity Reforms Act, 1995. The extension of the license was required for filing its annual revenue requirement and bulk supply applications before the OERC by November 30.
The respondents including the Tata Power-led distribution companies objected to the commission extending the license of GRIDCO alleging the bulk supplier of power has been violating the licence conditions. The power distribution utilities had been objecting to sale of power by GRIDCO to national aluminium major NALCO and Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA).
Power analyst Ananda Mohapatra, one of the respondents, also objected to on the ground that neither GRIDCO nor OPTCL filed their respective Vision Document-2047 before OERC along with the petitions for renewal of licence by another 20 years.
“The proposals for renewal of the licence conditions without the vision document do not hold prudent and good for consideration by Commission. GRIDCO has filed the petition very late in order to get it approved quickly and tried hard to escape from its regulatory obligations,” Mohapatra said.
The two-member commission observed, “In course of the hearing the respondents have raised many issues which need deeper scrutiny, both on the facts and law, for consideration. The Commission believes that the same is not possible within a short span of time.”
“Considering all these aspects, with the consent of all the parties, we allow renewal of the extant licence condition of GRIDCO for a period of 20 years commencing from April 1, 2027,” it stated in the interim order on November 19.