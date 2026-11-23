BERHAMPUR: Nearly 20 years after a woman from a village in Odisha won a panchayat election in Andhra Pradesh, three Ganjam district residents are contesting for ward member posts in the neighbouring state.
Shankar Sabar of Gudikhala village under Buratal gram panchayat in Patrapur block is contesting from a ward in Budarasingi gram panchayat in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Ramchandra Behera and Lalita Sabar of Kuladi village under Tumba gram panchayat are also contesting the polls.
The participation of residents of Odisha’s border villages of Gajapati and Ganjam districts in Andhra Pradesh’s panchayat elections has brought the long-standing issue of overlapping electoral and administrative identities into focus.
Lalita’s supporters campaigned in Kuladi and Satapuri villages on Sunday. Along with Gudikhala of Buratal panchayat, Kuladi, Satapuri and Babana Sahi villages under Tumba panchayat maintain close ties with Talaguranti panchayat in Andhra Pradesh. Similar cross-border connections exist in Dabuthali and other neighbouring villages.
Owing to geographical proximity and social ties, residents of these villages reportedly maintain connections with administrative institutions and welfare systems in both states. Several families allegedly possess ration cards and voter identity cards in both states and avail themselves of government welfare schemes across the border.
According to local sources, more than 25 of the 36 families in Gudikhala allegedly voted at the Budarasingi polling booth in Andhra Pradesh held on November 5. Similarly, over 50 people from Kuladi, Satapuri and Babana Sahi reportedly exercised their franchise at the Sanakrishna polling booth.
The overlapping identities are also reflected in surnames. Some families use the surname Bhuyan in Odisha, while the same families are identified as Sabar in Andhra Pradesh.
The issue often raises questions over the alleged availing of welfare benefits in both states. Residents of more than six villages, including Gudipada under B Nuagaon gram panchayat, are alleged to be participating in elections and accessing government benefits in both states.
Meanwhile, some villagers said their ration supplies in Odisha were stopped after their names were deleted from the state’s beneficiary list during a ration card verification exercise.
The administration initially expressed ignorance about candidature of Odia people. However, Patrapur block development officer Laxman Charan Soren said the matter would be enquired into.
Shankar, Ramchandra and Lalita’s candidatures have brought complex questions of electoral participation, administrative identity and eligibility for government welfare schemes in the Odisha-Andhra border villages to the forefront.