BERHAMPUR: Nearly 20 years after a woman from a village in Odisha won a panchayat election in Andhra Pradesh, three Ganjam district residents are contesting for ward member posts in the neighbouring state.

Shankar Sabar of Gudikhala village under Buratal gram panchayat in Patrapur block is contesting from a ward in Budarasingi gram panchayat in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Ramchandra Behera and Lalita Sabar of Kuladi village under Tumba gram panchayat are also contesting the polls.

The participation of residents of Odisha’s border villages of Gajapati and Ganjam districts in Andhra Pradesh’s panchayat elections has brought the long-standing issue of overlapping electoral and administrative identities into focus.

Lalita’s supporters campaigned in Kuladi and Satapuri villages on Sunday. Along with Gudikhala of Buratal panchayat, Kuladi, Satapuri and Babana Sahi villages under Tumba panchayat maintain close ties with Talaguranti panchayat in Andhra Pradesh. Similar cross-border connections exist in Dabuthali and other neighbouring villages.

Owing to geographical proximity and social ties, residents of these villages reportedly maintain connections with administrative institutions and welfare systems in both states. Several families allegedly possess ration cards and voter identity cards in both states and avail themselves of government welfare schemes across the border.