SAMBALPUR: While tigers that strayed into Koraput and Malkangiri reportedly returned to their home landscapes relatively quickly, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary appears to be offering a more sustained stopover to dispersing big cats, with the same male tiger being sighted for the second time by tourists during a safari on Sunday morning.
Around 30 tourists spotted the tiger in the safari zone in the morning, nearly two weeks after its first sighting in the tourism zone on November 9. That afternoon, around 40 visitors had observed the animal.
The tiger entered Debrigarh through the Lakhanpur Range, close to the Chhattisgarh border. Its continued presence within the sanctuary reinforces Debrigarh’s emerging significance as a receiving habitat for wildlife dispersing between the Central Indian and Eastern Ghats tiger landscapes.
The latest sighting is significant against the backdrop of two natural tiger arrivals in Debrigarh within four years. While repeated sightings do not establish that the tiger has settled permanently, they offer an indication of the sanctuary’s potential to retain dispersing wildlife for longer periods.
“Debrigarh’s ecological significance extends beyond tiger movement. Situated between two major tiger landscapes, the sanctuary can potentially facilitate wildlife dispersal, habitat connectivity and genetic exchange. Such movement is important for maintaining viable wildlife populations across fragmented forest landscapes,” said divisional forest officer Anshu Pragyan Das.
The sanctuary’s growing prey base is among the factors supporting this potential. Its gaur population is estimated at over 850, with more than 100 inhabiting the safari zone. Sambar, chital and other ungulates contribute to the herbivore base, while leopards, sloth bears and other wildlife are regularly observed across its diverse habitats.
Similarly, habitat management has focused on restoring and maintaining grasslands and meadows covering around nine per cent of the sanctuary. Seven distinct wildlife habitat types are managed to improve habitat heterogeneity, forage availability and ecological resource distribution, alongside species-specific interventions for gaur, sambar and other herbivores.
Another encouraging development is the natural establishment of a breeding population of dholes, commonly known as wild dogs. A male dhole entered Debrigarh from the Chhattisgarh direction in 2023, followed by a female in 2024. The pair bred, and by 2026, a pack of four comprising the adult pair and two offspring was recorded.
The relocation and rehabilitation of around 400 families undertaken between 2022 and 2026 has made the sanctuary free of human settlements since 2023, helping maintain a relatively undisturbed habitat for wildlife.
Conservation efforts around Debrigarh have also increasingly sought to involve neighbouring communities. Govindpur Birds Village, along the northwestern boundary of Hirakud Wetland, promotes migratory bird conservation, and Barabakhra is being developed as a pilgrimage destination, while Dhodrokusum Green Village encourages environmentally responsible practices.
Among others, the Debrigarh Abhinandan initiative brings together 38 schools and colleges and 67 eco-development committees through wildlife awareness and conservation activities. The growing frequency of wildlife sightings has also strengthened Debrigarh’s appeal as a nature-based tourism destination.
The movement of wildlife across state boundaries also exposes animals to habitat fragmentation, poaching, electrocution and human-wildlife interactions outside protected areas. The previous tiger had occupied the Debrigarh landscape between 2022 and 2024 before moving into Gomarda in Chhattisgarh, where it died due to electrocution.