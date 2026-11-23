SAMBALPUR: While tigers that strayed into Koraput and Malkangiri reportedly returned to their home landscapes relatively quickly, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary appears to be offering a more sustained stopover to dispersing big cats, with the same male tiger being sighted for the second time by tourists during a safari on Sunday morning.

Around 30 tourists spotted the tiger in the safari zone in the morning, nearly two weeks after its first sighting in the tourism zone on November 9. That afternoon, around 40 visitors had observed the animal.

The tiger entered Debrigarh through the Lakhanpur Range, close to the Chhattisgarh border. Its continued presence within the sanctuary reinforces Debrigarh’s emerging significance as a receiving habitat for wildlife dispersing between the Central Indian and Eastern Ghats tiger landscapes.

The latest sighting is significant against the backdrop of two natural tiger arrivals in Debrigarh within four years. While repeated sightings do not establish that the tiger has settled permanently, they offer an indication of the sanctuary’s potential to retain dispersing wildlife for longer periods.

“Debrigarh’s ecological significance extends beyond tiger movement. Situated between two major tiger landscapes, the sanctuary can potentially facilitate wildlife dispersal, habitat connectivity and genetic exchange. Such movement is important for maintaining viable wildlife populations across fragmented forest landscapes,” said divisional forest officer Anshu Pragyan Das.

The sanctuary’s growing prey base is among the factors supporting this potential. Its gaur population is estimated at over 850, with more than 100 inhabiting the safari zone. Sambar, chital and other ungulates contribute to the herbivore base, while leopards, sloth bears and other wildlife are regularly observed across its diverse habitats.