BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to introduce a video camera-based autonomous beach monitoring system along its coastline and establish a regional centre of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) to strengthen coastal surveillance and early disaster warning capabilities.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took the decision on Sunday as part of the efforts to strengthen Odisha’s disaster management infrastructure, particularly its preparedness to deal with cyclones and other marine hazards.

The proposed system will provide weather-related oceanographic data to facilitate forecasting and early warning of marine disasters. It will also support scientific research on coastal and oceanic processes, said the CMO.

The state Science and Technology department will soon sign an MoU with INCOIS, which functions under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, for implementation of the initiative.