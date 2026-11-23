BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to introduce a video camera-based autonomous beach monitoring system along its coastline and establish a regional centre of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) to strengthen coastal surveillance and early disaster warning capabilities.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took the decision on Sunday as part of the efforts to strengthen Odisha’s disaster management infrastructure, particularly its preparedness to deal with cyclones and other marine hazards.
The proposed system will provide weather-related oceanographic data to facilitate forecasting and early warning of marine disasters. It will also support scientific research on coastal and oceanic processes, said the CMO.
The state Science and Technology department will soon sign an MoU with INCOIS, which functions under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, for implementation of the initiative.
Science and Technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra during his meeting with Union minister of state for Earth Sciences and Science and Technology Jitendra Singh in New Delhi in August had sought collaboration among central and state scientific institutions and increasing participation of Odisha’s coastal districts in national marine and environmental initiatives. The INCOIS was also part of the discussion.
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services with its headquarters in Hyderabad, had already signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh in October for setting up a regional centre in Kakinada at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore to support Bay of Bengal research, ocean-state forecasts, tsunami warnings and fishing advisories. The Andhra Pradesh government has provided 45 acre land for the project.
Odisha already has an established disaster warning dissemination network. Its Early Warning Dissemination System, introduced in 2018, covers vulnerable coastal villages through alert towers, sirens and mass messaging. INCOIS also provides ocean information services to six coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam.