JEYPORE: The district administration has decided to begin kharif paddy procurement in Koraput from December 15, with 96 mandis set to be opened across 14 blocks.

The decision was taken at a district-level paddy procurement committee meeting held at Sadbhavana Gruha here on Sunday, chaired by collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan. The meeting discussed measures to ensure a smooth, transparent and hassle-free procurement process.

Around one lakh acres of land were brought under paddy cultivation in the district between May and July this year. To facilitate timely procurement, 96 mandis will operate across the 14 blocks, with 20 LAMPS and three pani panchayats involved in the process.

Emphasising the need for a farmer-friendly procurement system, Mahajan urged all agencies concerned to discharge their responsibilities sincerely and ensure that farmers do not face harassment or unnecessary difficulties while selling their produce. “The procurement process must be transparent and systematic, with farmers receiving all necessary assistance at the mandis. All agencies should work in coordination to ensure that no farmer is harassed during procurement,” he said.