JEYPORE: The district administration has decided to begin kharif paddy procurement in Koraput from December 15, with 96 mandis set to be opened across 14 blocks.
The decision was taken at a district-level paddy procurement committee meeting held at Sadbhavana Gruha here on Sunday, chaired by collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan. The meeting discussed measures to ensure a smooth, transparent and hassle-free procurement process.
Around one lakh acres of land were brought under paddy cultivation in the district between May and July this year. To facilitate timely procurement, 96 mandis will operate across the 14 blocks, with 20 LAMPS and three pani panchayats involved in the process.
Emphasising the need for a farmer-friendly procurement system, Mahajan urged all agencies concerned to discharge their responsibilities sincerely and ensure that farmers do not face harassment or unnecessary difficulties while selling their produce. “The procurement process must be transparent and systematic, with farmers receiving all necessary assistance at the mandis. All agencies should work in coordination to ensure that no farmer is harassed during procurement,” he said.
The meeting also stressed the need to educate farmers about the Fair Average Quality (FAQ) specifications for paddy. Farmers will be sensitised at the village level about the prescribed quality standards to ensure that they bring only FAQ-compliant paddy to the mandis. Procurement agencies were asked to conduct awareness programmes in villages and explain the quality parameters to farmers in advance.
The collector also directed officials to ensure adequate facilities at all mandis, including drinking water, toilets, waiting rooms and shaded spaces for farmers. The meeting reviewed arrangements for farmer registration, token generation, quality assessment of paddy and timely payment following procurement. Officials were instructed to ensure that payments are made within the stipulated timeframe.
Koraput MLA and District Planning Board chairman Raghuram Machha, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra and district civil supplies officer Manas Ranjan Mohapatra were present.