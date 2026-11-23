ROURKELA: Despite significant growth potential and market demand, sunflower cultivation has failed to gain ground in Sundargarh district, with farmers reluctant to take up the crop fearing damage caused by flocks of parrots.

Sources said the growing demand for sunflower oil over the years has encouraged farmers to take up its cultivation. However, after one or two seasons, many abandon the crop after experiencing heavy losses due to bird attacks. They said despite consistent efforts to expand sunflower cultivation over the past decade, the area under the crop in the district has increased only marginally, from 160 hectares in 2016 to 500 ha in 2025.

A farmer, Debadhar Mahato of Baribeda village under Nuagaon block, said he had cultivated sunflower over two acres four years ago. However, when the crop was approaching the seed formation and maturity stages, frequent raids by parrots destroyed the entire harvest. “There is no effective way to keep them away. To my knowledge, not a single farmer in Baribeda and neighbouring villages is interested in cultivating sunflower due to this,” he said.