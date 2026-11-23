ROURKELA: Despite significant growth potential and market demand, sunflower cultivation has failed to gain ground in Sundargarh district, with farmers reluctant to take up the crop fearing damage caused by flocks of parrots.
Sources said the growing demand for sunflower oil over the years has encouraged farmers to take up its cultivation. However, after one or two seasons, many abandon the crop after experiencing heavy losses due to bird attacks. They said despite consistent efforts to expand sunflower cultivation over the past decade, the area under the crop in the district has increased only marginally, from 160 hectares in 2016 to 500 ha in 2025.
A farmer, Debadhar Mahato of Baribeda village under Nuagaon block, said he had cultivated sunflower over two acres four years ago. However, when the crop was approaching the seed formation and maturity stages, frequent raids by parrots destroyed the entire harvest. “There is no effective way to keep them away. To my knowledge, not a single farmer in Baribeda and neighbouring villages is interested in cultivating sunflower due to this,” he said.
Agriculture department sources said sunflower is generally cultivated during the rabi crop season and requires assured irrigation. The crop takes around 110 to 120 days to mature, with the cost of cultivation estimated at Rs 20,000-22,000 per hectare. The average yield is 12-13 quintals per hectare, while the minimum support price for sunflower seeds in 2026 is Rs 8,343 per quintal.
Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer Dilip Mishra said sunflower seeds, fertilisers and pesticides were readily available, but farmers were reluctant to cultivate the crop due to the threat of parrot attacks. He said sunflower cultivation requires assured irrigation, making farmland located near lift irrigation points, borewells and other water sources suitable for the crop.
“Raids by flocks of parrots begin during the seed formation stage of sunflower. There is no effective way to prevent these attacks. For this reason, farmers prefer cultivating sesame, mustard and other oilseeds over sunflower,” Mishra said. He added that some farmers use mechanised or manual drumming to produce loud noises and scare away the birds, while others hang reflective strips obtained from old cassette tapes across their fields.