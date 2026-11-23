CUTTACK: The stage is set for the inauguration of Balijatra by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The Commissionerate Police has stepped up security arrangements for the fair, which will continue till December 1.

DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the President is scheduled to be ferried to the fairground by boat from the Silver City Boating Club. She will alight at the temporary ghat near the rear gate of the lower Balijatra ground. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for her visit and smooth inauguration of the fair. The entire route will be barricaded with heavy security arrangements in place, he said.

Dnyandeo said, around 70 platoons of police force and 400 police officers will be deployed across the festival grounds and other strategic locations. Over 38 watchtowers will be set up to keep round-the-clock vigil, and 1,200 CCTV cameras and 100 AI-enabled cameras monitor crowd movement. The entire set-up will be supervised through an integrated control room. “Around 38 police aid-posts will also come up at both upper and lower Balijatra grounds for smooth conduct of the festival,” he said.

The Commissionerate Police has also issued a detailed traffic advisory to be observed during the festival period. Vehicular movement will be restricted in and around Cuttack from 2 pm daily until dispersal of crowd.

While movement of heavy vehicles will remain completely prohibited in Cuttack city and on the Ring Road from November 24 to December 1, direct vehicular access to the Balijatra ground through several entry points, including Bellevue, Satichaura, Shelter Chhak and Kanika Chhak will be restricted.