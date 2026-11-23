BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday doubled down on its attack on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over the inquiry into the foreign visits of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, retired IAS officer VK Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant, demanding that the probe also cover overseas trips undertaken by the present CM, his deputies and senior government officials.

Addressing a media-conference here, senior party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and MLA Goutam Buddha Das said the BJD welcomed the investigation but the chief minister must also be transparent about his own foreign visits as well as those of his ministers and officials.

The BJD leaders alleged that Majhi had deliberately raised an irrelevant issue to divert public attention from the government’s mismanagement of Ganjam floods, which caused large-scale devastation in the district.

They also raised the seven-day visit of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida to London from November 2 to 9 in 2024, to promote tourism and attract investment.

Demanding that the government disclose what tangible benefits Odisha’s tourism sector had derived from the trip, they alleged that her entourage included a large number of non-official members.

“The deputy chief minister is now on a visit to Indonesia and Bali with a large entourage while the winter session of the Assembly is on. The BJD will raise this in the House, along with the foreign visits of other ministers and officials,” they said.