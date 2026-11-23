BHUBANESWAR: Two flights en route to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) had to be diverted owing to poor visibility under the impact of dense fog in the capital city on Sunday morning.
BPIA officials said an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to poor visibility at the airport. Similarly, an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Varanasi in the morning. Both the flights arrived at BPIA after the visibility improved, said the airport officials.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as cyclone Akvan crossed Odisha coast recently, plenty of moisture is available in the atmosphere causing foggy conditions. Apart from Bhubaneswar, dense fog was reported in Gopalpur and Jharsuguda and shallow fog in Keonjhar.
The national weather forecaster said the dense fog may prevail at one or two places in Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts on Monday morning. Meanwhile, as the adverse weather has improved and clear sky condition is likely to prevail, it has predicted a significant fall in mercury level this week.
The minimum night temperature is likely to fall by 4 degree Celsius to 6 degree C in the state within three to four days. “The flow of dry and cold northwesterly winds towards Odisha has started strengthening and this will lead to drop in minimum temperatures,” said an IMD official.
In the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature has in fact dropped by about 3 deg C at one or two places over south interior districts. Weather experts said the night temperature is likely to fall across the state this week.
Meanwhile, the IMD said a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Andaman sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal between November 27 and 30. Though it is yet to predict its further intensity, experts are keeping a close watch on the environmental conditions.