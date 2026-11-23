BHUBANESWAR: Two flights en route to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) had to be diverted owing to poor visibility under the impact of dense fog in the capital city on Sunday morning.

BPIA officials said an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to poor visibility at the airport. Similarly, an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Varanasi in the morning. Both the flights arrived at BPIA after the visibility improved, said the airport officials.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as cyclone Akvan crossed Odisha coast recently, plenty of moisture is available in the atmosphere causing foggy conditions. Apart from Bhubaneswar, dense fog was reported in Gopalpur and Jharsuguda and shallow fog in Keonjhar.

The national weather forecaster said the dense fog may prevail at one or two places in Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts on Monday morning. Meanwhile, as the adverse weather has improved and clear sky condition is likely to prevail, it has predicted a significant fall in mercury level this week.