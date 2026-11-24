MALKANGIRI : A Class VII girl studying at an ashram school managed by the ST & SC Development department in Malkangiri’s Khairput block was found unresponsive in her hostel on Monday morning and subsequently declared dead at the hospital.

The deceased was identified as 14-year-old Rashmita Hantal, a student of Parkanmala Ashram school and resident of Dumuripadar village under Nakamamudi panchayat within Chitrakonda police limits.

Sources said after Rashmita did not wake up in the morning, hostel authorities rushed her to Kudumulugumma community health centre where she was declared dead by the doctors.

School headmaster Anand Mandal said he was at the boys’ hostel when an assistant teacher informed him that Rashmita was not waking up. “I rushed to the girls’ hostel after receiving the call. Rashmita was subsequently taken to the local community health centre, where the doctors pronounced her dead,” he said.

The student’s parents, Bangaru Hantal and Salmi Hantal, blamed lapses on the part of the school authorities for their daughter’s death. They said the sequence of events leading to Rashmita’s death remains unclear. Whether Rashmita had complained of discomfort before going to sleep or shown signs of illness in the night has not been established.