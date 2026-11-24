BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the Ganjam district administration to complete assessment of the damage caused by the cyclones and floods and ensure that all affected families receive compensation and relief by the end of November.

Reviewing the post-cyclone situation at a high-level meeting in Chhatrapur, Majhi said the government is seized of the extensive damage to agriculture fields and properties in Ganjam and providing assistance at enhanced rates under the revised State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

He directed the administration to conduct a door-to-door survey to ensure that no genuinely affected family is left out of the relief exercise. Even those without ration cards would be eligible for assistance, he said, urging such families to approach their respective block offices to apply for ration cards.

The chief minister said affected families were being provided 50 kg of rice and Rs 2,500 each. So far, nearly 80 per cent of the eligible families have already received rice, while cash assistance had been disbursed to 60 per cent. Besides, compensation for damaged houses had been provided to 2,500 families and the process is still on.

Majhi also assured assistance to vegetable growers, small traders and street vendors who suffered losses due to the cyclones and subsequent flooding.