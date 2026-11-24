PARADIP: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated Kalinga Balijatra at Paradip on Monday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said Boita Bandana, observed across Odisha, symbolises Odia Asmita and revives memories of the state’s glorious maritime history. The festival also celebrates Odisha’s 2,000-year-old cultural heritage and its historical links with Southeast Asian countries, he said.

Majhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned transforming Odisha into an economic powerhouse, with a special focus on port-based industries. Accordingly, the Centre has earmarked `80,000 crore for the development of the state. An investment of `64,000 crore has also been planned for a petrochemical project at Paradip.

The chief minister said Paradip was one of the four Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs) in the country. While no funds have so far been allocated for the PCPIR project, the Centre has sanctioned funds for the petrochemical project at Paradip.

The chief minister further said the state government had planned to set up 20 industries in Jagatsinghpur district with a proposed investment of `2.52 lakh crore. Of these industries, 17 would come up in Paradip. Five industries are operational, while nine are under construction and six are at the approval stage. The major JSW project is also expected to be launched shortly. These industries are likely to generate employment opportunities for around 96,000 youths, he added.

Majhi also assured people he would lay the foundation stone for a medical college in Jagatsinghpur during his next visit to the district. On the occasion of Boita Bandana, the chief minister appealed to people to avoid using plastic boats in ponds, rivers and other water bodies.