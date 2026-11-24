BHUBANESWAR: Trouble has mounted for senior IPS officer Susanta Nath, who was recently transferred as officer on special duty (OSD) in the Home department, with Capital police station registering a case against him for allegedly threatening former Balasore jailor to frame an inmate in a fake drugs case.

Police on Sunday booked Nath under sections 232(1) (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS. The case was registered after former jailor of Balasore district jail Pradipta Kumar Mahaling lodged a complaint accusing the former DG Prisons of trying to pressurise him to frame an inmate in a fake drugs case.

Mahaling alleged Nath and his associates hatched a conspiracy against under-trial prisoner Rajib Lochan Das, asking him to plant brown sugar in the latter’s pocket. He further alleged that Nath suspended him when he refused to follow his illegal order.

This is the second criminal case registered against Nath within a month.