ROURKELA: Researchers at the NIT-Rourkela (NIT-R) have developed an electrochemical process to recover struvite, a phosphate mineral used as a slow-release fertiliser, from human urine.

The technology offers a sustainable solution to challenges such as waste disposal and resource conservation. It does not require the addition of external chemicals and is compact, modular and suitable for decentralised nutrient recovery.

The research, co-authored by associate professors P Balasubramanian and Sivaraman J, assistant professor Bikash Chandra Maharaj, and research scholar Alisha Zaffar of the department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, has been published in the Journal of Water Process Engineering.

Notably, Phosphorus is one of the three essential components of nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium (NPK) fertilisers, which are widely used in agriculture to promote plant growth and improve soil fertility. However, manufacturing these fertilisers is expensive and energy-intensive.

One of the conventional methods explored for recovering nutrients from urine is chemical precipitation, which involves adding chemicals to separate and collect nutrients in solid form. However, the process requires the continuous addition of alkaline chemicals and external magnesium salts, increasing operational costs and chemical consumption.

To address these limitations, the NIT-R researchers adopted an electrochemical approach that uses magnesium electrodes. When an electric current is passed through urine, the magnesium electrodes gradually dissolve, releasing magnesium ions.