BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated the process of framing a comprehensive State Bamboo Policy to unlock the sector’s potential, promote industrial applications and strengthen rural livelihoods.

Accordingly, the Odisha Bamboo Development Agency (OBDA) organised the first stakeholder consultation meeting with technical support from the Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP), Indian School of Business, at Aranya Bhawan.

During the meeting, officials stressed the need to move beyond traditional handicrafts and explore large-scale industrial applications of bamboo.

PCCF and HoFF K Murugesan highlighted the largely untapped potential of bamboo in the state and called for greater focus on its industrial uses, particularly in emerging sectors such as bioenergy, which could generate employment and boost rural livelihoods.

OBDA state mission director Karthick V said, “The policy will be prepared keeping in view the importance of ensuring a reliable supply of raw material, promoting bamboo plantations and strengthening linkages between farmers and industries.”

Facilitating land for plantations, encouraging first-time investors and exploring government procurement of bamboo-based products were identified as policy priorities during the meeting.

Representatives from 12 organisations, including Tata Steel, JK Paper, Sai Bioenergy, KONBAC, Mynusco, Crbnfix, Bamboo India, Euphoria, BILT, Praj, Star Cement and Bhavya Shristi Udyog, participated in the consultation.