BALANGIR: The Balangir district administration cancelled the Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav-2026 at Bangomunda until further orders after a man was trampled to death by an elephant during a procession on the opening night of the festival on Sunday.

During the inaugural ceremony of the 40th edition of Bangomunda Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav, an elephant taking part in the procession reportedly went berserk and trampled its mahout, identified as Kalpanath Dubey (55) from Uttar Pradesh, at around 10 pm. Dubey suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Bangomunda hospital where he succumbed an hour later.

In an order issued on Monday, the office of the Titilagarh sub-collector said the decision to cancel the event was taken in view of the unfortunate loss of life, public safety concerns and maintenance of law and order. Cancellation of the festival was necessary as a mark of respect to the deceased and to prevent any further untoward incident, it stated.

The cancellation shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force until further orders. The local executive magistrate, Bangomunda IIC and other authorities concerned have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order and maintain peace and public order.

The Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Committee has also been instructed to extend full cooperation to the administration in implementing the directive, the order added.

The Forest department and Bangomunda police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav at Bangomunda was scheduled to be held November 22 to 26.