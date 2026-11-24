BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha continues to be in the dark due to the legal stalemate over the director general of police (DGP) selection process, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the state government had adhered to the Supreme Court directives and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) guidelines while submitting its proposal for selecting the next police chief.

In a written reply to a question of BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb regarding compliance with the apex court rulings in the Prakash Singh case, the shortlisting of senior IPS officers, subsequent additions or removals and the rationale behind repeated submissions, Majhi informed the House that the proposal had been sent to the UPSC on May 14, three months ahead of then DGP YB Khurania’s retirement date of August 16.

Majhi said the UPSC had circulated revised guidelines to all states and Union Territories on January 8, incorporating the SC’s Prakash Singh judgement of September 22, 2006, and its July 3, 2018 order. Those directives require states to submit proposals well in advance, at least three months before an incumbent DGP’s retirement, and prohibit appointing acting DGPs.

Following an opinion from the Attorney General of India on delayed submissions, the UPSC’s updated rules also added a provision requiring states to seek leave or clarification from the SC if a proposal is delayed, except in cases of death, resignation or premature relieving, Majhi said.

The chief minister clarified that no new names were added to the panel previously sent to the UPSC. “Instead, updated or revised ranks were re-submitted for two officers, who were promoted from the Additional Director General (ADG) rank to the DGP rank on August 10, and were part of the 11-officers list earlier sent to UPSC,” he said.