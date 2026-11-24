SAMBALPUR: In a major revision to the proposed infrastructure development at Bhima Mandali, the state government has enhanced the project cost from Rs 8.30 crore to Rs 22.21 crore, marking an increase of nearly Rs 13.90 crore in the administrative approval for the eco-heritage tourism site in Rairakhol.

The revised approval was accorded by the Tourism department on Saturday for development of the proposed Bhima Mandali eco-heritage tourism site in Naktideul range under Rairakhol forest division. The earlier approval had been granted on April 29 this year.

The revised estimate of Rs 22,21,01,850 provides for an interpretation centre, tunnel, reception and waiting area, viewpoints, pathways, pedestrian bridge and other facilities aimed at improving access and visitor amenities at the site. The interpretation centre accounts for the largest individual allocation at around Rs 7.31 crore. Another Rs 3.63 crore has been earmarked for the tunnel, reception and waiting area, lawn, plaza and pathway corridor.

The plan also includes parking, rest sheds, toilets, a 10 kWp solar system, seating platforms, signages and compound wall and fencing. The estimate incorporates electrical and sanitary works, consultancy and supervision charges, GST, contingency and five-year maintenance costs.

The new order stated that of the revised outlay, Rs 3.32 crore will be met from funds sanctioned earlier and placed with the Sambalpur collector, while Rs 5.56 crore is to be drawn from the 2026-27 state sector Tourism programme.