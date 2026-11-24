BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Monday passed the Odisha Repealing Bill, 2026, which seeks to repeal 358 obsolete and redundant state enactments, including amendment Acts passed between 1974 and 2025, as part of an exercise to simplify and rationalise the state’s statute book and remove laws that have lost their relevance.

Introducing the Bill in the Assembly, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the move is aimed at reducing the burden of unnecessary legislation and bringing greater clarity and certainty to the state’s legal framework. The Bill has been prepared following recommendations of the Odisha State Law Commission and consultations with various administrative departments.

Explaining the objects and reasons of the proposed legislation, Harichandan said the department had initially identified 418 amendment Acts that had become obsolete or unnecessary over the years due to loss of relevance, subsequent legislative developments, changes in government policies and enactment of more comprehensive laws.

The preliminary list was circulated among all government departments concerned, seeking their views on the proposed repeal of the identified enactments. The departments were asked to submit their recommendations.

After examining the responses received from the departments, the Law department referred the matter to the Odisha State Law Commission for its consideration and recommendations.

The Commission, in its reports dated April 6 and April 30, 2026, recommended repeal of 358 enactments, including amended Acts enacted during the period from 1974 to 2025. These have been found to be obsolete and no longer necessary to remain in the statute book.

He said the state has undertaken similar exercises in the past through three separate repealing legislations - the Odisha Repealing Act, 1948, the Odisha Repealing Act, 1976, and the Odisha Repealing Act, 2020 - to remove obsolete laws enacted between 1937 and 2020.