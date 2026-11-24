NAYAGARH : Two decades back, Rebati Kanhar of Khalisahi village of Boudh district was despised as an anomaly of nature and shunned by the society. Hair had overtaken her whole body, not sparing her face even. She had ape-like facial features too.

The villagers called her ‘Lomasha Kanya’ (hairy girl) and ‘Bana Balika’ (jungle girl) in ridicule. All thanks to a rare genetic defect of 100 per cent gingival enlargement (swelling of the gums) which had distorted her face completely and hypertrichosis causing unnatural hair growth across her body.

On Saturday, Rebati, now 31, turned a new page in her life with dreams of starting her own family. Villagers crowded around her with wishes and blessings as she tied the knot with Pitabas Sahu in her village.

The wedding was solemnised at Khalisahi in the presence of local elders and villagers, Pitabas applied sindoor on Rebati’s forehead, tied a mangalsutra around her neck and exchanged garlands with her as part of the traditional rituals. The newlyweds then moved to Pitabas’ home in Subalaya village in neighbouring Nayagarh district.

Sources close to the family said, Pitabas, a small-time businessman, met Rebati some days back. During visits to Khalisahi, the acquaintance got stronger and they entered into a relationship which finally culminated in marriage.

Rebati’s story literally feels like a fairytale—right from her transformation from a deformed social pariah into a damsel finding her prince and riding into the sunset. It also marks a new chapter in her life that has been marked by severe adversities.

Rebati had generated tremendous interest in the medical circles across the world as she was stated to be the only recorded human being to have suffered 100 per cent gingival enlargement and hypertrichosis. Her medical condition and sufferings were highlighted extensively by TNIE in 2008, prompting the state government to arrange proper medical treatment for her.